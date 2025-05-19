Duke Legend Mike Krzyzewski Makes Bold Cooper Flagg Statement Before NBA Draft
Cooper Flagg is coming off an incredible freshamn season for the Duke Blue Devils.
He led the team to the Final Four and finished with averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via Bleacher Report: "Cooper Flagg has been named AP Player of the Year
18.9 PPG | 7.5 RPG | 4.2 APG
Flagg joins Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant as the ONLY freshmen to win the award"
Flagg is expected to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.
Before the draft, legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski spoke about Flagg (via The Herd with Colin Cowherd).
Krzyzewski: "Cooper is just unique. He's so strong; his legs are so strong. Athletically, he's gifted... When you add his athletic ability and his competitive attitude, you have a very special guy. He can really score the ball. I think he's a good shooter, trying to become a really good shooter."
At just 18, Flagg is seen as one of the best prospects in recent NBA history.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Cooper Flagg will be only 9 days older than LeBron James was on his draft day in 2003
Flagg would have been ineligible for the 2025 NBA draft due to his age if he were born just 11 days later"
Krzyzewski last coached the Blue Devils during the 2021-22 season.