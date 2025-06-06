Duke Legend Mike Krzyzewski Makes Bold Cooper Flagg Statement
Cooper Flagg is one of the most high profile prospects in recent history.
The former Duke star will more than likely hear his name called as the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (by the Dallas Mavericks) later this month.
Former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski recently made a strong statement about Flagg.
Krzyzewski (via College Sports on SiriusXM) in April: "Grant is the best player to ever play at Duke, Laettner, the most accomplished. We've had great, great players. Cooper in his freshman year, is definitely the best freshman that has ever played."
Flagg helped lead the Blue Devils to the Final Four.
He finished with productive averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via B/R Hoops: "Cooper Flagg's measurement and testing results from the NBA Draft Combine
■ Height without shoes: 6' 7.75''
■ Weight: 221 pounds
■ Wingspan: 7' 0.00''
■ Standing Reach: 8' 10.50''
■ Standing Vertical: 29.00"
■ Max Vertical: 35.5"
■ Pro Lane Drill: 10.64 seconds
■ 3/4 Sprint: 3.30 seconds
■ Shuttle Run: 2.92 seconds"
Krzyzewski was the coach of the Blue Devils from 1980-2022.
In that span, they won five National Championships.
"5x National Championships
13x Final Four appearances
3x Naismith College Coach of the Year
5x ACC Coach of the Year
Basketball HOF (2001)
College Basketball HOF (2006)
3x Olympic gold medals (as head coach)"