Duke Legend Mike Krzyzewski Makes Bold Cooper Flagg Statement
Cooper Flagg has been the most talked about college basketball player in the country.
The Duke superstar is expected to be one of the first two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
Recently, Hall of Fame coach (and Duke legend) Mike Krzyzewski spoke about Flagg in an interview with Andy Katz (for Bleacher Report).
Krzyzewski (h/t NCAA March Madness): "He's the real deal. I think he's the best player in the country. He plays hard on every play... He plays both ends of the court, he's unselfish, he really does not have a positon. He's a positionless player... He's just such a smart player... There's really not anyone exactly like him."
Flagg is averaging 19.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 18 games.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on January 18: "Cooper Flagg has been on an absolute shooting tear since turning 18 in late December, shooting over 50% for 3 in ACC play and 88% FT%. His improving shot-making prowess is notable with all the other ways he impacts winning."
Duke is also the second-ranked team in the country (behind Auburn).
They are 16-2 in their first 18 games, which has them as the top team in the ACC.
The Blue Devils will play their next game on Saturday when they visit Wake Forest.
They are in the middle of a 12-game winning streak (and 8-0 in ACC play).