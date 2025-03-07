Duke Star Cooper Flagg Gives Dull Answer On Decision Ahead Of NBA Draft
Cooper Flagg is having an incredible freshman season for the Duke Blue Devils.
The 18-year-old is currently averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 30 games.
If Flagg declares for the 2025 NBA Draft, he will more than likely be the first pick.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony (on February 12): "Cooper Flagg has put a stranglehold on the No. 1 pick conversation, exploding in ACC play emerging as the best player in college basketball despite recently turning 18."
After Duke's 93-60 victory over Wake Forest, Flagg was was asked about his future (h/t ESPN).
ESPN: "You said this a couple weeks ago, you might want to come back. Is there any possibility of that?"
Flagg: "Listen, I'm just living in the moment. I'm going day by day with this team, practice by practice and we're gonna just finish out the year."
A player in Flagg's position never comes back to school, so it's doubtful he would break the trend.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Current odds to win the Cooper Flagg derby:
Wizards: 14%
Hornets: 14%
Jazz: 14%
Pelicans: 12.5%
Raptors: 10.5%
Nets: 8.3%
Sixers: 8.2%
Bulls: 6%
Spurs: 4.5%
Blazers: 3%
Magic: 2%
Rockets (via Suns): 1.5%
Mavericks: 1%
Kings: 0.5%"
Duke will play their next game on Saturday when they visit UNC.
They are 27-3 in 30 games.