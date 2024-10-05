Duke Star Cooper Flagg Makes Honest Statement About NBA Draft
Cooper Flagg is the most notable prospect in what is expected to be a loaded 2025 NBA Draft class.
The Duke freshman recently did an interview with ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
Flagg made an honest statement about potentially being the top pick in the draft next summer.
Givony: "Do you think being the number one pick is that a forgone conclusion?"
Flagg: "Absolutely not. I think it's a day-to-day thing... It's always about just trying to get better every single day, keeping your head down and just keep working."
Givony spoke to Malika Andrews about how deep the draft class is in 2025.
Givony: "This is an outstanding group of prospects... There could be someone new that pops up too.... This is the best group of prospects that I've seen in my 20 years covering the draft."
Flagg and the Blue Devils will play their first game of the season on November 4 when they host Maine.
They recently held an exhibition (on Friday), so fans got to see Flagg in his Blue Devils uniform for the first time.
Via Bleacher Report: "Cooper Flagg makes his Blue Devils debut 🥶
The Cooper era has officially begun 🍿🔥"
Duke has a long history of producing NBA stars.
In recent years, Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero, Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Brandon Ingram got their start playing for the Blue Devils.
Some of the teams that are expected to be in the running for the top pick to land Flagg are the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers.