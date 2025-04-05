Fastbreak

Duke Star Cooper Flagg Meets NBA Legend Julius Erving

Ben Stinar

Apr 3, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) is interviewed during open locker room at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Cooper Flagg has had an excellent freshman season for the Duke Blue Devils.

The 18-year-old is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 36 games.

Recently, Flagg won the Julius Erving Award.

Via B/R Hoops: "Cooper Flagg has won the Julius Erving Award for top small forward in the country 🔥"

Flagg also got to meet (and take photos with) Erving.

Via Duke Men's Basketball: "The winner of the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year got to meet the legend himself! S/O Dr. J! "

Many people commented on the photos.

@WilsonGotGame: "Two of my favorite players ever. Got to meet Dr. J once as well as Cooper. I’m framing this one."

@ConorONeill_DI: "Guy is so good, he won an award for a position he's played maybe 15 possessions at all season."

@joebaileysports: "Who knows..he could end getting drafted by Dr J's old team"

@Rasheedgotit_23: "Damn how tall is Flagg"

@DukeForumOT: "lol, remember when some Duke fans wanted him to play SF last summer?"

@Icy7Trea: "Sixer Legend of the Past meets Sixer Legend of the Future"

Cooper Flagg
Apr 4, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) speaks during a press conference after winning the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year award at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Duke has had a fantastic season where they reached the Final Four.

They will play Houston (in San Antonio) on Saturday night.

Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Duke's Cooper Flagg joins Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson as the only men's freshmen to win the Wooden Award 🔥

ELITE COMPANY 👏"

Flagg is expected to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

