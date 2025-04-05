Duke Star Cooper Flagg Meets NBA Legend Julius Erving
Cooper Flagg has had an excellent freshman season for the Duke Blue Devils.
The 18-year-old is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 36 games.
Recently, Flagg won the Julius Erving Award.
Via B/R Hoops: "Cooper Flagg has won the Julius Erving Award for top small forward in the country 🔥"
Flagg also got to meet (and take photos with) Erving.
Via Duke Men's Basketball: "The winner of the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year got to meet the legend himself! S/O Dr. J! "
Many people commented on the photos.
@WilsonGotGame: "Two of my favorite players ever. Got to meet Dr. J once as well as Cooper. I’m framing this one."
@ConorONeill_DI: "Guy is so good, he won an award for a position he's played maybe 15 possessions at all season."
@joebaileysports: "Who knows..he could end getting drafted by Dr J's old team"
@Rasheedgotit_23: "Damn how tall is Flagg"
@DukeForumOT: "lol, remember when some Duke fans wanted him to play SF last summer?"
@Icy7Trea: "Sixer Legend of the Past meets Sixer Legend of the Future"
Duke has had a fantastic season where they reached the Final Four.
They will play Houston (in San Antonio) on Saturday night.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Duke's Cooper Flagg joins Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson as the only men's freshmen to win the Wooden Award 🔥
ELITE COMPANY 👏"
Flagg is expected to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.