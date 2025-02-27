Fastbreak

Duke Star Cooper Flagg Revealed His All-Time NBA Starting 5

Cooper Flagg named his All-Time NBA starting lineup.

Ben Stinar

Feb 5, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg has establised himself as one of the clear top-two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.

At just 18, the Duke superstar is arguably the best college basketball player in the country.

Cooper Flagg
Feb 22, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) gestures after making a three-point shot in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Flagg will likley be on an NBA team within the next four months.

Before the season began, he revealed his All-Time NBA starting lineup.

Flagg (via GQsports in 2024): "All-time basketball starting five, I'm gonna go... Magic at the one, MJ at the two, Kobe at the 3, LeBron at the four, and Kareem at the five."

Many baksetball fans left comments on the post.

@jaxgambino1880: "A very reasonable list especially for him being as young as he is"

@obe1theplug716: "Thank you someone finally put MJ and Kobe in the same all time lineup just because they both play the same position doesn’t mean they can’t start together"

@JohnMichaelLabrdor: "Its either magic & kareem for pure skill and ability to win or curry & shaq for just insane unadulterated talent in like evryones all-time team"

@alexsolo4085Curry: "MJ, Kobe, Magic, Lebron. Small ball but scoring everywhere"

Cooper Flagg
Feb 5, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks with guard Cooper Flagg (2) against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Flagg is currently averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 49.1% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 28 games.

Cooper Flagg
Feb 25, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) puts away a dunk against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Duke is the top team in the ACC with a 25-3 record in their first 28 games.

They will resume action on Saturday night when they host Florida State.

At home, the Blue Devils are a perfect 15-0.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.