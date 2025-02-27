Duke Star Cooper Flagg Revealed His All-Time NBA Starting 5
Cooper Flagg has establised himself as one of the clear top-two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
At just 18, the Duke superstar is arguably the best college basketball player in the country.
Flagg will likley be on an NBA team within the next four months.
Before the season began, he revealed his All-Time NBA starting lineup.
Flagg (via GQsports in 2024): "All-time basketball starting five, I'm gonna go... Magic at the one, MJ at the two, Kobe at the 3, LeBron at the four, and Kareem at the five."
Many baksetball fans left comments on the post.
@jaxgambino1880: "A very reasonable list especially for him being as young as he is"
@obe1theplug716: "Thank you someone finally put MJ and Kobe in the same all time lineup just because they both play the same position doesn’t mean they can’t start together"
@JohnMichaelLabrdor: "Its either magic & kareem for pure skill and ability to win or curry & shaq for just insane unadulterated talent in like evryones all-time team"
@alexsolo4085Curry: "MJ, Kobe, Magic, Lebron. Small ball but scoring everywhere"
Flagg is currently averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 49.1% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Duke is the top team in the ACC with a 25-3 record in their first 28 games.
They will resume action on Saturday night when they host Florida State.
At home, the Blue Devils are a perfect 15-0.