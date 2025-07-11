Fastbreak

Duncan Robinson Sends Out Instagram Post After Heat-Pistons Trade

Duncan Robinson made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

May 25, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) leaves the court after a loss to the Boston Celtics in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
May 25, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) leaves the court after a loss to the Boston Celtics in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Duncan Robinson had been an excellent developmental story for the Miami Heat over the previous seven seasons.

The former Michigan star is one of the best shooters in the NBA despite going undrafted in 2018.

That said, Robinson is now headed to the Detroit Pistons as part of a sign-and-trade.

Via The Detroit Pistons (on July 7): "OFFICIAL: The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired wing Duncan Robinson via sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat."

Following the news, Robinson made a post to Instagram that had over 52,000 likes.

He wrote: "MIAMI❤️"

Robinson finished last season with averages of 11.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.

Via @HeatvsHaters: "Duncan Robinson’s farewell video…

From undrafted to summer league to two-way to earning a standard to an NBA starter.

Capturing milestones, franchise records, and being a key piece to our Finals runs.

One more time for Duc. One of the best undrafted stories."

Robinson will bring excellent three-point shooting to the Pistons.

He has a career-average of 39.7% from the three-point range on 7.2 attempts per game.

Robinson now gets to go back to the state he played in for three years of college basketball.

Duncan Robinson
Dec 2, 2017; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Duncan Robinson (22) shoots in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Pistons are coming off a season where they reached the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2019 (six years ago).

They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round (in six games).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.