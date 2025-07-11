Duncan Robinson Sends Out Instagram Post After Heat-Pistons Trade
Duncan Robinson had been an excellent developmental story for the Miami Heat over the previous seven seasons.
The former Michigan star is one of the best shooters in the NBA despite going undrafted in 2018.
That said, Robinson is now headed to the Detroit Pistons as part of a sign-and-trade.
Via The Detroit Pistons (on July 7): "OFFICIAL: The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired wing Duncan Robinson via sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat."
Following the news, Robinson made a post to Instagram that had over 52,000 likes.
He wrote: "MIAMI❤️"
Robinson finished last season with averages of 11.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Via @HeatvsHaters: "Duncan Robinson’s farewell video…
From undrafted to summer league to two-way to earning a standard to an NBA starter.
Capturing milestones, franchise records, and being a key piece to our Finals runs.
One more time for Duc. One of the best undrafted stories."
Robinson will bring excellent three-point shooting to the Pistons.
He has a career-average of 39.7% from the three-point range on 7.2 attempts per game.
Robinson now gets to go back to the state he played in for three years of college basketball.
The Pistons are coming off a season where they reached the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2019 (six years ago).
They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round (in six games).