Dwight Howard Makes Blunt Golden State Warriors Prediction
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 5.
The Warriors are coming off a 117-110 loss in Game 4 (at home), so they are on the verge of elimination (down 3-1 in the series).
Before the game, NBA legend Dwight Howard made a strong prediction that the Warriors will not be forcing a Game 6.
Howard (via the NBA on TNT): "They got about the same amount of chances as Boston do. Zero. It's over with for both of them. I'm going with it, yes. Golden State is out."
The Warriors won Game 1, but they have struggled without their best player (Steph Curry) in each of the previous three games.
Via Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D.: "Dunleavy made the moves to get Jimmy Butler here. The Warriors went on a crazy run to even get to the playoffs. Losing a 2nd round series without Stephen Curry is not a reflection of team construction, it's a reflection of how great he is."
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference after going 48-34.
They beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament (and the Houston Rockets in the first round in seven games).
If the Warriors can prove Howard wrong (and force a Game 6), the teams would return to San Francisco on Friday night.
The winner of the series will advance to the Western Conference finals and face off against the Denver Nuggets or Oklahoma City Thunder.