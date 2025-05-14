Dwight Howard Makes Bold Call Before Knicks-Celtics Game
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks will play Game 5 of their second-round playoff series in Massachusetts.
The Celtics will need a victory to avoid getting eliminated in the second round.
They will also play their first game of the series without their best player (Jayson Tatum).
Before the game, future Basketball Hall of Famer Dwight Howard made a strong prediction that the Knicks will eliminate the Celtics.
Howard (via the NBA on TNT): "I think Boston is going to come out with a really good effort. They're gonna come out with a lot energy. But I just see the Knicks winning. I got the Knicks going to the Eastern Conference finals."
While the Celtics will be without Tatum, they still have a loaded roster with Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White.
In addition, their home crowd will likely help them in a big way on Wednesday.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown in 40 career games without Jayson Tatum:
27.6 PPG
7.2 RPG
4.0 APG
50.4% FG"
In order to prove Howard wrong, Brown will need to have a strong performance.
He finished the regular season with averages of 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 63 games.
The winner of the series will advance to the Eastern Conference finals to face off against the Indiana Pacers (who beat the Cleveland Cavaliers).