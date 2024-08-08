Dwight Howard Reacts To Jeremy Lamb News
Jeremy Lamb was the 12th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and played ten seasons in the league.
He most recently spent time with the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers during the 2021-22 season.
On Wednesday, the 2011 NCAA Champion announced that he is retiring from basketball.
There were over 9,000 likes and 500 comments on his Instagram post.
Lamb: "Basketball has been good to me throughout my entire life, so this decision didn't come easy, but I have decided to retire from the game that has given me everything."
One person who left a comment was eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard.
Howard wrote: "Congrats fam 🙏🏾"
Howard and Lamb were teammates for one season on the Charlotte Hornets.
That year, the Hornets were the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
Lamb had the best tenure of his NBA career with Charlotte.
He finished the 2019 season with averages of 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 79 games (55 starts).
Via The NBA: "Jeremy Lamb's halfcourt buzzer-beater for the WIN will forever be ELECTRIC⚡️
Congrats on retirement, Jeremy! 👏"
Lamb also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder (in addition to the Kings, Pacers and Hornets).
He finished his NBA career with averages of 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 573 games.