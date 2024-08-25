Dwight Howard Reveals Michael Jordan's Message After He Joined The Charlotte Hornets
Dwight Howard is one of the best NBA players of all time.
Over his 18-year career, Howard made a quick stop with the Charlotte Hornets (2017-18).
At that point, he was still a good player but was no longer the superstar that he was with the Orlando Magic.
Recently, Howard sent out a post (via X) revealing what Michael Jordan told him when he joined the team.
Howard wrote: "Facts it’s like when I went to charlotte & Jordan told me just be the old dwight 🤷🏾♂️"
That year with Charlotte, Howard averaged 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field in 81 games.
He was able to play in more games than he did in seven seasons (and put up strong numbers).
That said, the Hornets were not a good team despite having Howard and star point guard Kemba Walker.
They finished as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record (and missed the playoffs).
Following his one season in Charlotte, the Hornets traded Howard to the Brooklyn Nets (who waived him).
Via The Hornets on July 6, 2018: "OFFICIAL: The Hornets have acquired Timofey Mozgov, two second-round draft picks and cash considerations from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dwight Howard."
Charlotte was Howard's last time being seen as a star, but he later went on to have an extremely productive run with the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers as a role player.
During the 2020 season, Howard helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship.