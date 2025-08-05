Dwight Howard Sends Message To Celtics Legend Paul Pierce
Dwight Howard made a post for Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce.
Dwight Howard is one of the best players in NBA history.
The former All-Star center last played in the league during the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Howard remains very active social media, and he recently made a post to X with a message for Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce.
He wrote: "Aye @paulpierce34 🤣🤣 why I’m just now seeing this you looking at me like I was a Knick"
Howard also wrote: "Just make sure you don’t got friends in your circle that look at you like this when you rising up 🤣🤷🏾♂️"
