Dwight Howard Sends Message To Celtics Legend Paul Pierce

Dwight Howard made a post for Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce.

Sep 27, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard answers a question during the Lakers media day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard answers a question during the Lakers media day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Dwight Howard is one of the best players in NBA history.

The former All-Star center last played in the league during the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Howard remains very active social media, and he recently made a post to X with a message for Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce.

He wrote: "Aye @paulpierce34 🤣🤣 why I’m just now seeing this you looking at me like I was a Knick"

Howard also wrote: "Just make sure you don’t got friends in your circle that look at you like this when you rising up 🤣🤷🏾‍♂️"

