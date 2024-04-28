Dwight Howard's Viral Post On X After Nuggets-Lakers Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers avoided getting swept by defeating the Denver Nuggets 119-108 in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
LeBron James led the way with 30 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 14/23 from the field in 39 minutes of playing time.
The series is now 3-1 in favor of the Nuggets, and Game 5 will be on Monday evening in Denver, Colorado.
After the big victory, eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard sent out a post on X that had nearly 9,000 likes and 500,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Howard wrote: "3 to go Let’s Go!"
Howard has been out of the NBA for each of the previous two seasons.
He most recently played for the Lakers during the 2021-22 season when he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.2% from the field 60 games.
The eight-time NBA All-Star has had three stints with the Lakers (he's also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards).
During the 2020 season, he was a key role player on the team that won the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
His career averages are 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field in 1,242 regular season games.
Prior to Saturday's victory, the Lakers had lost 11 straight games against the Nuggets dating back to the 2022-23 regular season (they were also swept by the Nuggets in the 2023 Western Conference Finals).