Dwyane Wade Makes Feelings Clear About WNBA Star Angel Reese

NBA legend Dwyane Wade spoke about Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.

May 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) leaves the court after the game against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Angel Reese is one of the notable players in the WNBA.

The Chicago Sky star is currently averaging 14.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field in 21 games.

She has made the WNBA All-Star Game in each of her first two seasons.

Via @PolymarketHoops: "Angel Reese in July:

18.8 PPG (5th)
12.8 RPG (1st)
55.6% FG (4th)"

Jun 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after being called for a technical foul in the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade spoke about Reese (via Wy Network by Dwyane Wade).

Wade: "Angel Reese is hooping, dawg! Her game is opening up. Her bag is opening up. Her confidence is getting even higher. She in that bag now. She's playing the game like a more aggressive Draymond Green."

Many people commented on Wade's clip.

@Ankhzed: "Like I said before DWade that's cool and all that you recognize it, but go get 5 some real help!!!"

@CoachT352: "Shoulda Seen Her At Maryland And HS"

@Offmotio: "It’s true she’s the 👑Face of women’s basketball right now like it or not"

Jul 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shoots against the Minnesota Lynx during the second half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Despite Reese's strong play, the Sky are the 11th seed with a 7-15 record.

They are also coming off a year where they missed the 2024 WNBA playoffs.

Via Real Sports (on July 6): "Angel Reese is the first player in WNBA history to have back-to-back games with:

15+ PTS
15+ REB
5+ AST"

As for Wade, he played 16 NBA seasons for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.

