Dwyane Wade Makes Feelings Clear About WNBA Star Angel Reese
Angel Reese is one of the notable players in the WNBA.
The Chicago Sky star is currently averaging 14.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field in 21 games.
She has made the WNBA All-Star Game in each of her first two seasons.
Via @PolymarketHoops: "Angel Reese in July:
18.8 PPG (5th)
12.8 RPG (1st)
55.6% FG (4th)"
Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade spoke about Reese (via Wy Network by Dwyane Wade).
Wade: "Angel Reese is hooping, dawg! Her game is opening up. Her bag is opening up. Her confidence is getting even higher. She in that bag now. She's playing the game like a more aggressive Draymond Green."
Many people commented on Wade's clip.
@Ankhzed: "Like I said before DWade that's cool and all that you recognize it, but go get 5 some real help!!!"
@CoachT352: "Shoulda Seen Her At Maryland And HS"
@Offmotio: "It’s true she’s the 👑Face of women’s basketball right now like it or not"
Despite Reese's strong play, the Sky are the 11th seed with a 7-15 record.
They are also coming off a year where they missed the 2024 WNBA playoffs.
Via Real Sports (on July 6): "Angel Reese is the first player in WNBA history to have back-to-back games with:
15+ PTS
15+ REB
5+ AST"
As for Wade, he played 16 NBA seasons for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.