Dwyane Wade Makes Intriguing Statement About Devin Booker

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade spoke about Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

Mar 26, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) speaks during the jersey retirement of former player Chris Bosh during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic at American Airlines Arena.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is among the best players in the NBA.

He is known for his scoring and is coming off a year where he averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.

Feb 2, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

Booker is currently playing for Team USA, who defeated Serbia by a score of 110-84 in their first game of the 2024 Olympics.

NBA legend Dwyane Wade has been doing the TV broadcasts, and he made an intriguing statement about Booker.

Wade via the Suns: "“I think a lot of people forget that Devin Booker is a great defender." 🗣️ Dwyane Wade

📺 NBC & Peacock"

Not many people think of Booker as an elite defender, so Wade's comments are intriguing (and it's high praise from one of the best players of all time).

Booker finished Sunday's game against Serbia with 12 points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 4/5 from the three-point range.

He is seeking his second Gold medal after winning one in 2020.

Booker has spent his entire nine-year career with the Suns.

His career averages are 24.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 598 regular season games.

He has helped lead the Suns to the playoffs in each of the previous four years (and they reached the 2021 NBA Finals).

Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States guard Devin Booker (15) warms up before a game against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

As for Wade, he is a Basketball Hall of Famer and spent 16 seasons with the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

