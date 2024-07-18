Dwyane Wade Reveals Brutally Honest Statement About Chicago Bulls Tenure
Dwyane Wade spent the first 14 years of his legendary NBA career with the Miami Heat.
During that span, Wade played for one of the premier franchises and helped them win three titles.
He also made 12 straight NBA All-Star Games from 2005-16.
That said, the Hall of Famer briefly spent time with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers at the end of his career (before returning to Miami).
In a recent interview with Carmelo Anthony on 7PM in Brooklyn, Wade revealed that he was not a good veteran during his one year with Chicago.
Wade: "Chicago was different... I was enjoying it. I was the problem then... I set a bad precedent. I apologize. Jimmy Butler was on that team, so he probably picked up some bad habits from me... I wasn't really a good vet to them guys. I apologize."
That year, the Bulls were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record.
They lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
Wade then left Chicago to join the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018, but he was traded back to Miami during the middle of that season.
His career averages were 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 1,054 regular season games.
Wade also appeared in 171 NBA playoff games (166 starts).
He retired after the 2019 season (his 16th year).