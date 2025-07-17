Fastbreak

Dwyane Wade Reveals Text From Norman Powell After Miami Heat Trade

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade received a text from Norman Powell.

Jun 4, 2014; San Antonio, TX, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) speaks to the media before practice before game one of the 2014 NBA Finals against the San Antonia Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Norman Powell was recently traded to the Miami Heat (via the LA Clippers) as part of a three-team deal.

Powell is coming off a fantastic season for the Clippers where he nearly made the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

The 32-year-old had averages of 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range in 60 games.

After the trade, Heat legend Dwyane Wade revealed that he got a text from Powell (via Wy Network by Dwyane Wade).

Wade: "I was golfing and I come back and I got a text on my phone. He's just like, yo, big bro, I'm on my way, I'm going down to Miami, dog. I can't wait to put a jersey on."

Fans of the Heat will be happy to hear that Powell has already been in touch with the most notable player in franchise history.

Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Heat offseason

* Miami is using the Expanded Traded Player Exception.

$13.3M going out + $8.5M= Norman Powell ($20.5M)

* $1.3M over the tax when you exclude the unlikely bonuses of Tyler Herro."

Powell has also played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors.

During the 2019 season, he helped the Raptors win the NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Norman Powell
Powell joins a Heat team that features Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins.

They were swept in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That said, the Heat have made the NBA Finals twice since 2020.

