Dwyane Wade Sends Instagram Message To Bam Adebayo
Bam Adebayo is currently playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On Wednesday, they defeated South Sudan by a score of 103-86.
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo led the way with 18 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks while shooting 8/10 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 21 minutes off the bench.
Via StatMuse: "Bam today:
18 PTS
7 REB
8-10 FG
2-3 3P
+22
Led Team USA in points and boards."
Following the game, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade made a post to his Instagram story with a message for Adebayo.
Wade wrote: His Mamma call him Bam, So I'm gonna call him Bam!
Way to hoop my guy @bam1of1"
Adebayo is coming off his seventh season playing in the NBA (all with Miami).
The All-Star center finished the year with averages of 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Adebayo and Wade were teammates for part of two seasons.
Wade retired after the 2018-19 season and was a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
In addition to Adebayo's stellar play on Wednesday, Team USA was also led by Kevin Durant.
The Phoenix Suns forward had 14 points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 2/5 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.
Team USA will return to action on Saturday when they play Puerto Rico.