Dwyane Wade Sends Out IG Post For Kobe Bryant
On Friday, Basketball Hall of Fame Kobe Bryant would have celebrated his 46th birthday.
The following day (8/24), many call it "Kobe Day" because the date has both of his Los Angeles Lakers numbers.
A lot of people around the league sent out posts to remember Bryant over that 48-hour period.
One person made a post (via Instagram) was NBA legend Dwyane Wade.
Wade captioned his post: "8.24.24 🐍🙏🏾#MambaDay"
With the photos and video, Wade also added a quote from Bryant.
"The moment you give up, is the moment you let someone else win"
Bryant and Wade are seen as two of the best five shooting guards of all time.
Wade went 11-9 in their 20 matchups.
They were also teammates on Team USA in 2008 (and won a Gold medal together).
Wade was the fifth pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Marquette.
He played 16 seasons for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.
His most notable tenure came with Miami.
Via ClutchPoints: "Since the NBA started tracking play-by-play data, only two guards have recorded 1000+ career dunks.
🔹Dwyane Wade (1098) 🔹Kobe Bryant (1001)
That's it…. That's the list 😳"
Wade had career averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 1,054 regular season games.
The 13-time NBA All-Star appeared in 177 playoff games and won three titles (all with the Miami Heat).