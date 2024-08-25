Fastbreak

Dwyane Wade Sends Out IG Post For Kobe Bryant

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade honored Kobe Bryant with an Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

March 4, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) controls the ball against the defense of Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (3) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
March 4, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) controls the ball against the defense of Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (3) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, Basketball Hall of Fame Kobe Bryant would have celebrated his 46th birthday.

The following day (8/24), many call it "Kobe Day" because the date has both of his Los Angeles Lakers numbers.

A lot of people around the league sent out posts to remember Bryant over that 48-hour period.

One person made a post (via Instagram) was NBA legend Dwyane Wade.

Wade captioned his post: "8.24.24 🐍🙏🏾#MambaDay"

With the photos and video, Wade also added a quote from Bryant.

"The moment you give up, is the moment you let someone else win"

Dwyane Wade Kobe Bryan
January 17, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (3) guards Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) in the second half of the game at the Staples Center. Heat won 99-90. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant and Wade are seen as two of the best five shooting guards of all time.

Wade went 11-9 in their 20 matchups.

They were also teammates on Team USA in 2008 (and won a Gold medal together).

Dwyane Wade Kobe Bryan
Aug. 24, 2008; Beijing, CHINA; United States guards Kobe Bryant (10) and Dwyane Wade (9) react on the podium after the United States 118-107 victory against Spain in the gold medal game at the Beijing Olympic Basketball Stadium in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Wade was the fifth pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Marquette.

He played 16 seasons for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.

His most notable tenure came with Miami.

Via ClutchPoints: "Since the NBA started tracking play-by-play data, only two guards have recorded 1000+ career dunks.

🔹Dwyane Wade (1098) 🔹Kobe Bryant (1001)

That's it…. That's the list 😳"

Wade had career averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 1,054 regular season games.

The 13-time NBA All-Star appeared in 177 playoff games and won three titles (all with the Miami Heat).

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.