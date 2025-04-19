Dwyane Wade Sends Out Viral Post On X After Heat-Hawks Game
On Friday night, the Miami Heat beat the Hawks (in Atlanta) by a score of 123-114 to advance to the NBA playoffs as the eighth seed.
Tyler Herro led the team with 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while shooting 10/21 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN: "MIAMI SURVIVES IN OT AND SECURES THE LAST PLAYOFF SPOT IN THE EAST
The Heat will face the Cavs for the first time ever in the playoffs!"
After the game, Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent out a post (via X) that had over 9,000 likes and 200,000 impressions in four hours.
Wade wrote: "HERRO!!!! MITCHELL!!! Straight hooping!"
Many fans reacted to Wade's post.
@Mario954_: "My goat speaking faxxx💯🔥"
@duranxxiii: "Only two guys we need to build around. Everyone else should be fair game to improve the team"
@Game6Mike: "We got the goat hype 😂"
@MiamiHeat_Lifer: "Trying to keep your legacy growing while creating their own! Thank you for your speech at the statue unveiling @DwyaneWade Those words mean so much now. We love you #3 #HeatLifer 💍💍💍 🔥🔥🔥"
The Heat finished the regular season as the 10th seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 37-45 record.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Via NBA 2K: "History for the Heat
Miami becomes the first 10th seed ever to make it out of the Play-In Tournament and into the Playoffs!"