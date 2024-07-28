Fastbreak

Dwyane Wade Shares Bold Reaction To Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade posted a video of Victor Wembanyama to his Instagram story.

Ben Stinar

Jun 14, 2012; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade talks to the media during the post game press conference after game two in the 2012 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Miami won 100-96. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2012; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade talks to the media during the post game press conference after game two in the 2012 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Miami won 100-96. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dwyane Wade is one of the greatest players in NBA history.

On Saturday, the Miami Heat legend was doing the NBC TV broadcast for the Olympic game between France and Brazil.

Wade revealed that it was his first time seeing San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama in person.

He posted a video of the 2024 Rookie of The Year to his Instagram story.

Wade captioned his post: "My first time seeing Wemby in person. He's like THAT!"

Dwyane Wade's Instagram Story
Dwyane Wade's Instagram Story / July 27

Considering Wade is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, that is high praise for Wembanyama.

The 20-year-old finished the game with 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists, four steals and three blocks while shooting 7/13 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.

France won by a score of 78-66.

Wembanyama finished his rookie season in the NBA with excellent averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.

As for Wade, he drew a lot of attention for how well he did on the broadcast.

Wade played 16 seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls (and Miami Heat).

His career averages were 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 1,054 regular season games.

Dwyane Wad
Mar 20, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich hugs Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (left) after the game at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports / Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

He also appeared in 177 NBA playoff games (172 starts).

The three-time NBA Champion retired after the 2019 season.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.