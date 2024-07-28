Dwyane Wade Shares Bold Reaction To Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama
Dwyane Wade is one of the greatest players in NBA history.
On Saturday, the Miami Heat legend was doing the NBC TV broadcast for the Olympic game between France and Brazil.
Wade revealed that it was his first time seeing San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama in person.
He posted a video of the 2024 Rookie of The Year to his Instagram story.
Wade captioned his post: "My first time seeing Wemby in person. He's like THAT!"
Considering Wade is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, that is high praise for Wembanyama.
The 20-year-old finished the game with 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists, four steals and three blocks while shooting 7/13 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
France won by a score of 78-66.
Wembanyama finished his rookie season in the NBA with excellent averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
As for Wade, he drew a lot of attention for how well he did on the broadcast.
Wade played 16 seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls (and Miami Heat).
His career averages were 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 1,054 regular season games.
He also appeared in 177 NBA playoff games (172 starts).
The three-time NBA Champion retired after the 2019 season.