Dwyane Wade's Viral Post On X About Anthony Edwards During Nuggets-Timberwolves Game
On Thursday evening, Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to a dominant 115-70 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
The former UGA star finished with 27 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 8/17 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
During the game, Edwards had an excellent highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via ESPN: "Anthony Edwards, SHOWTIME! 🤩"
NBA legend Dwyane Wade quoted ESPN's post, and his post had over 25,000 likes and 800,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Wade wrote: "DAWG 🔥"
Wade is one of the greatest players of all time.
The Hall of Fame guard made 13 All-Star Games and helped lead the Miami Heat to three NBA Championships.
In addition, he had the same college coach (Tom Crean) as Edwards.
Edwards is only in his fourth season, but is clearly one of the 15 best players in the league.
He is averaging 30.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range through the first ten games of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
In the first round, the Timberwolves swept Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
Game 7 of the series with the Nuggets will be on Sunday in Denver.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.