Dylan Harper's Huge Block Went Viral In Spurs-Mavs Game
On Saturday afternoon, Dylan Harper appeared in his first NBA Summer League game when the San Antonio Spurs played the Dallas Mavericks in Las Vegas.
During the first half, Harper had a huge block that got a lot of views on social media.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "HIS HEAD WAS AT THE RIM 😅"
Harper was the second pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Rutgers.
Many people reacted to the highlight.
@icey_izo: "He’s him, seeing this in person is crazy"
@314._marko: "Please don’t hurt yourself bro we still need you 🙏🏾"
@alexfolliet: "Spurs should get jrue to have a complete lockdown team lol"
@justbrelan: "I'm more impressed with his body control in the air after blocking that"
Harper finished his freshman season in college with averages of 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Via Tyler Rucker of No Ceilings: "That's why you get even more excited about Dylan Harper.
Can run the show but also showed some really good stuff off the ball last year and creative finisher around the hoop."
The addition of Harper adds to a Spurs roster that already features Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle.
They last made the NBA playoffs in 2019, but there is a lot of excitement around the franchise heading into the 2025-26 season.
Via The NBA: "No. 2 pick Dylan Harper gets downhill for his first points of #NBA2KSummerLeague 🔥"