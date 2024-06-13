Elite 3-Point Shooter Will Be An NBA Free Agent
Doug McDermott is coming off a year where he played for the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers.
He finished the regular season with averages of 5.5 points and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 64 games.
In addition, McDermott appeared in ten playoff games (for the Pacers).
This summer, McDermott will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
At 32, he is still a very reliable role player (and elite three-point shooter), so it's possible that he will have a lot of interest from teams around the league.
McDermott was the 11th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft after an outstanding college career for Creighton.
He has played ten seasons for the Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder.
His career averages are 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 655 regular season games.
McDermott has also appeared in 25 NBA playoff games with the Thunder, Pacers and Bulls.
As for the Pacers, they are coming off a year where they were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season and beat the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks in the first two rounds.
The Pacers then got swept by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.