Elite NBA 3-Point Shooter Is Still A Free Agent
Doug McDermott is coming off a year where he played for the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.
The veteran forward finished the season with averages of 5.5 points and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 64 games.
This summer, McDermott became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On July 14, he still remains unsigned.
McDermott was a college superstar for Creighton and was selected with the 11th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
In addition to his time with the Pacers and Spurs, he has played for the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder over 10 years.
His career averages are 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 655 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 25 NBA playoff games for the Pacers, Thunder and Bulls.
Considering McDermott is a reliable role player who has always been an elite three-point shooter, he would make sense for a lot of teams.
At this point in his career, he could likely be signed for a very fair price.
He finished this past season with Indiana.
They were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
The franchise reached the conference finals for the first time since the 2014 season when All-Star Paul George was still on the roster.