Elite NBA 3-Point Shooter Is Still A Free Agent
Reggie Bullock is coming off a year where he appeared in 44 games for the Houston Rockets.
He finished the season with averages of 2.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 44 games.
This summer, Bullock became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
On August 21, he still remains unsigned.
While Bullock is no longer in his prime at 33, he is still a reliable veteran who can make three-pointers at a high level.
The former UNC star was the 25th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and has played 11 seasons for the Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages are 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 556 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 27 NBA playoff games and was with the Mavs when they reached the 2022 Western Conference finals.
The best season of Bullock's career came in 2018 with the Pistons.
He averaged 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 44.5% from the three-point range in 62 games (52 starts).
As for the Rockets, they finished last season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).