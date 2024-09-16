Elite NBA 3-Point Shooter The Denver Nuggets Must Consider Signing
Doug McDermott is coming off a year where he spent time with the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers.
McDermott finished the season with averages of 5.5 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 64 games.
He also appeared in ten NBA playoff games as the Pacers reached the 2024 Eastern Conference finals.
That said, the veteran forward still remains unsigned on September 16.
I believe the Denver Nuggets should consider signing McDermott.
The Nuggets are one of the best teams in the NBA led by Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.
Over the offseason, they lost Reggie Jackson (via trade) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (via free agency).
Both players combined to make 227 three-pointers during the 2023-24 season.
McDermott is no longer in his prime at 32, but he is still a reliable veteran who can be counted on to make open three-pointers.
The Nuggets signed 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook in July, and he has an elite ability to kick the ball out to shooters, which would make for an excellent bench unit with the addition of a player such as McDermott.
Since the preseason starts in less than one month, McDermott could likely be signed to a team-friendly deal.
Over ten seasons, he has career averages of 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 655 games.
McDermott has also appeared in 25 NBA playoff games.