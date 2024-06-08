Elite NBA 3-Point Shooter Will Be A Free Agent This Summer
Buddy Hield is coming off a season where he played for the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished the regular season with averages of 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 84 games.
However, Hield fell out of the rotation during the NBA playoffs and only appeared in four games (and averaged 12.8 minutes of playing time).
Hield will be a free agent this summer who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Considering his short tenure with the 76ers did not appear to work out, it's safe to say he is a likely candidate to join a new team (via free agency).
Hield was initially the sixth pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after a stellar college career for Oklahoma.
In addition to the 76ers and Pacers, he has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.
His career averages are 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 632 regular season games.
This past season was his first time playing in the NBA playoffs.
Considering Hield is an excellent three-point shooter, he would likely make sense for a contending team.
As for the 76ers, they finished the year as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round (in six games).