Erik Spoelstra Addresses Jimmy Butler Drama Before Heat-Jazz Game
On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat will host the Utah Jazz in Florida.
They will be playing without Jimmy Butler, who is currently serving a seven-game suspension.
Via The Miami Heat on Friday: "We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks.
Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers."
Before Saturday's game, head coach Erik Spoelstra met with the media (h/t Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints).
Spoelstra: "I know there's been a lot the last 48 hours that has happened... We're just going to focus on tonight. Want to quiet all the distractions. Enough has been said... We're just going to focus on this group in the locker room... I'm not a clickbait type of coach, so you're not going to get anything else really from me."
Butler had been averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
He is in his sixth season playing for Miami after signing as a free agent in the summer of 2019.
The Heat are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-15 record in 32 games.
Following the Jazz, they will visit the Sacramento Kings on Monday night in California.