Erik Spoelstra Comments On Miami Heat Losing Key Player
Earlier this month, the Miami Heat lost Duncan Robinson to the Detroit Pistons as part of a sign-and-trade.
Robinson had been with the Heat for all seven seasons of his pro career.
Via Heat.com (on July 7): "Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have acquired forward Simone Fontecchio from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Duncan Robinson."
On Saturday, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about the team losing Robinson when he met with the media.
Spoelstra: "It was tough to make that call with Duncan. Duncan and I had a beautiful conversation because it was really more about the two of us being grateful for the relationship and all the memories of something that was so improbable... His superpower was his fortitude and grit that I respect so much... It's really a book to talk about how many things he had to overcome."
After going undrafted in 2018, Robinson helped lead the Heat to the NBA Finals twice.
Via ESPN (in 2020): "From no D-I offers coming out of high school to becoming one of the NBA's top shooters, Duncan Robinson has a one-of-a-kind story 👏"
Robinson finished this past season with averages of 11.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Via Spotrac: "Duncan Robinson's 3 year, $47.9M free agent contract with the Detroit #Pistons includes:
2025-26: $16.8M (gtd)
2026-27: $15.9M ($2M gtd)
2027-28: $15.1M (non-gtd)
Non-guaranteed salaries become fully guaranteed on January 10th of the prior season.
Robinson opted out of a $9.8M guarantee, locking in at least $18.8M going forward."