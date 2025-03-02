Erik Spoelstra Makes Brutally Honest Jalen Brunson Statement Before Knicks-Heat Game
On Sunday night, the New York Knicks will face off against the Miami Heat in Florida.
Before the game, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke highly of All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson.
Spoelstra (h/t Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints): "He keeps opponent coaches up at night. He's a tough guy to gameplan against because he's so clever. He's relentless. He's not going to stop... I have great respect for him. Even more so, when I got to know him."
Brunson comes into the night with averages of 26.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 58 games.
He is in his third season playing for New York and has established himself among the best point guards in the NBA.
Via The NBA (on February 15): "Jalen Brunson is on pace to become the first player to average 25+ PPG and 7+ APG with 2.5 or less turnovers per game since turnovers were first officially tracked in 1977-78."
The Knicks are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-20 record in 59 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten (and won two straight).
Following the Heat, the Knicks will return home to host Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.
As for Spoelstra's Heat, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-30 record in 58 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.