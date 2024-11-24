Erik Spoelstra Makes Honest Klay Thompson Statement Before Mavs-Heat Game
On Sunday evening, the Miami Heat will host Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks in Florida.
Thompson is in his first season playing for Dallas.
The four-time NBA Champion comes into the night with averages of 13.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 38.1% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 16 games.
Before the game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about Thompson (h/t Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints).
Spoelstra: "He has that Hall of Famer shooting that you always have to beware of where he is on the court because he can ignite at any moment. They've played well in the few games that they've played without Doncic."
Thompson is coming off a challenging game against the Denver Nuggets.
He had 0 points, four rebounds, four assists, and one block while shooting 0/8 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 23 minutes.
That said, the Mavs still won by a score of 123-120.
The Mavs will continue to play without Luka Doncic, but they still have Kyrie Irving (and Thompson).
They are 9-7 in their first 16 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the west.
In addition, the Mavs have won four straight games.
On the other hand, Spoelstra's Heat are the fifth seed in the east with a 6-7 record in 13 games.
They most recently beat Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 106-89 (at home).
This will be the first time the Mavs and Heat have faced off in 2024-25.