Erik Spoelstra Makes Intriguing LeBron James Comments

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about LeBron James before Wednesday's game.

Jan 23, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra (L) shakes hands with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) after the Miami Heat defeated the Los Angeles Lakers at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat crushed the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 134-93 in Florida.

Before the game, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was asked about his time with LeBron James at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Spoelstra was also his head coach on the Heat for four seasons.

Spoelstra (h/t Brendan Tobin): "He was so detailed at 26. That doesn't get change as you get older. The details of winning matters to him. I just wish that I could have had all of our young players in the team meetings... LeBron is not fatigued at all in terms of preparation and being involved and all of that. Noticing things on film, being an active participant in that... He pretty consistently was the first person in the workout room every day."

At 39, James is still one of the best players in the NBA.

Despite a tough stretch over the last week, he is averaging 22.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.1% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 22 games this season.

In their blowout loss against Miami, James finished with 29 points, five rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 12/18 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.

He will turn 40 on December 30.

The Lakers will try to end their road trip in the win column when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening in Georgia.

