Fastbreak

ESPN Commentator Slams Brooklyn Nets Star Ben Simmons

Stephen A. Smith recently spoke about Ben Simmons.

Ben Stinar

Oct 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) before playing against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) before playing against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons was once among the best young stars in the NBA.

However, the current Brooklyn Nets forward has dealt with injuries over the previous few seasons.

He has only appeared in 57 games since the 2020-21 season.

Last year, Simmons averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games.

Ben Simmon
Feb 10, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons (10) dunks the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith called out Simmons (via the The OGs Show).

Smith: "Don't get me started on that damn Ben Simmons. I'm just not gonna even go there. He's lucky he's not in prison for theft... The skillset that he had, I know he could't shoot, but everything else he has. He don't want to play. He don't love the game."

Simmons is entering the final year of his contract, which will pay him over $40 million for the 2024-25 season.

While he has been rarely available over the previous three seasons, it will be interesting to see if he comes into his contract season more motivated (and healthy).

Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season college basketball at LSU.

He has made three NBA All-Star Games over six seasons.

His career averages are 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 332 regular season games.

Ben Simmons
Jun 24, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers number one overall draft pick Ben Simmons during an introduction press conference at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Nets, they finished the year as the 11th seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 32-50 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.