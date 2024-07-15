ESPN Commentator Slams Brooklyn Nets Star Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons was once among the best young stars in the NBA.
However, the current Brooklyn Nets forward has dealt with injuries over the previous few seasons.
He has only appeared in 57 games since the 2020-21 season.
Last year, Simmons averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games.
Recently, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith called out Simmons (via the The OGs Show).
Smith: "Don't get me started on that damn Ben Simmons. I'm just not gonna even go there. He's lucky he's not in prison for theft... The skillset that he had, I know he could't shoot, but everything else he has. He don't want to play. He don't love the game."
Simmons is entering the final year of his contract, which will pay him over $40 million for the 2024-25 season.
While he has been rarely available over the previous three seasons, it will be interesting to see if he comes into his contract season more motivated (and healthy).
Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season college basketball at LSU.
He has made three NBA All-Star Games over six seasons.
His career averages are 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 332 regular season games.
As for the Nets, they finished the year as the 11th seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2018.