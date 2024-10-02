Fastbreak

ESPN Insider Expects Philadelphia 76ers To Trade 4-Year NBA Player

ESPN's Tim Bontemps believes the 76ers will trade KJ Martin.

Ben Stinar

Dec 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers resident of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers resident of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

KJ Martin is coming off a season where he appeared in 60 games for the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.

He finished the year with averages of 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range.

Over the offseason, Martin signed a new deal with the 76ers.

Via Adrian Wojnarowski on July 12: "Free agent forward KJ Martin has agreed on a two-year, $16 million deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, Aaron Mintz and Andrew Morrison of @caabasketball tell ESPN."

ESPN's Tim Bontemps (via The Hoop Collective Podcast) believes that Martin is a player who will get traded at some point during the 2024-25 NBA season.

Bontemps: "I will be very surprised if we get past the trade deadline and KJ Martin is still on the team. And has not been turned into some kind of upgrade, and the question is, what will that upgrade be?"

Martin was the 52nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of IMG Academy.

In addition his time with the 76ers and Clippers last season, Martin spent the first three years of his career with the Houston Rockets.

During his third season in the NBA, he averaged 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 56.9% from the field in 82 games (49 starts).

KJ Martin
Dec 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward KJ Martin (6) during pregame warmups prior to the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The 76ers will play their first game of the 2024-25 NBA season when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on October 23 in Pennsylvania.

