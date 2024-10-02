ESPN Insider Expects Philadelphia 76ers To Trade 4-Year NBA Player
KJ Martin is coming off a season where he appeared in 60 games for the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished the year with averages of 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, Martin signed a new deal with the 76ers.
Via Adrian Wojnarowski on July 12: "Free agent forward KJ Martin has agreed on a two-year, $16 million deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, Aaron Mintz and Andrew Morrison of @caabasketball tell ESPN."
ESPN's Tim Bontemps (via The Hoop Collective Podcast) believes that Martin is a player who will get traded at some point during the 2024-25 NBA season.
Bontemps: "I will be very surprised if we get past the trade deadline and KJ Martin is still on the team. And has not been turned into some kind of upgrade, and the question is, what will that upgrade be?"
Martin was the 52nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of IMG Academy.
In addition his time with the 76ers and Clippers last season, Martin spent the first three years of his career with the Houston Rockets.
During his third season in the NBA, he averaged 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 56.9% from the field in 82 games (49 starts).
The 76ers will play their first game of the 2024-25 NBA season when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on October 23 in Pennsylvania.