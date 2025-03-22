ESPN Pundit Admits He Was Wrong About NBA Star LaMelo Ball
LaMelo Ball is one of the most talented (and popular) players in the NBA.
However, he is on the verge of missing the NBA playoffs for the fifth straight season.
While Ball has put up big numbers, it has yet to translate to winning.
In a recent episode of The Hoop Collective, ESPN's Brian Windhorst spoke about Ball.
He had high hopes for him going into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Windhorst: "I was very high on LaMelo and I've hated watching him this year... Coming back healthy, I was hoping he was going to take steps forward. I was hoping with new coaching and new systems was going to be not so much of an embarrassment defensively... Instead, his shot selection has just degraded... You guys were correct; I was wrong."
Ball was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has spent all five years with Charlotte.
The 2022 NBA All-Star is currently averaging 25.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.3% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 45 games.
Right now, the Hornets are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-52 record in 70 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
On Sunday night, the Hornets will resume action when they visit the Miami Heat in Florida.
Ball has career averages of 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 229 games.