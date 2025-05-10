ESPN Pundit Slams Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will go down among the most notable NBA players in history.
The future Hall of Famer has also dealt with a lot of (on-court) controversies that have led to fines and suspensions over his 13 seasons.
In Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Green was called for a technical foul.
Via Bleacher Report: "Draymond received a technical foul after hitting Naz Reid in the face
It's his 5th tech of the playoffs. 2 shy of a suspension."
After the game, ESPN pundit Tim Bontemps called out Green.
Bontemps (via The Hoop Collective Podcast): "This nonsense with Draymond, I'm beyond over it. It's truly embarrassing the way the league has allowed this to fester to the point where this guy just walks around and acts he is aggrieved every second he is on the court while he is committing a flagrant or a technical foul every single game."
Green finished the 117-93 loss with nine points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 3/10 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors and Timberwolves are tied up at 1-1 with Game 3 on Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
That said, the Warriors will remain without two-time MVP Steph Curry.
Green was the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.
The 2017 Defensive Player of The Year has spent his entire career with the Warriors.