ESPN Pundit Was Correct About Chicago Bulls Star Josh Giddey
Josh Giddey is in his first year playing for the Chicago Bulls after getting traded (via the Oklahoma City Thunder).
While the Bulls have had a mediocre season, Giddey has been a productive guard.
Before the season began, ESPN's Brian Windhorst made a prediction about Giddey.
Windhorst (via Hoop Collective Podcast on September 3): "For your fantasy teams out there, Josh Giddey might sniff averaging a triple-double this year."
Giddey is currently averaging 13.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 60 games.
He is just 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists away from averaging a triple-double.
In addition, the 22-year-old is on a hot stretch after the All-Star break.
Via Real Sports (on March 8): "Josh Giddey since All-Star break:
22.4 PPG
11.0 RPG
9.0 APG
51/54/85%"
At such a young age, it's very possible that Giddey could end up averaging a triple-double when he hits his prime.
On Wednesday night, he will make his return to the lineup after a three-game absence.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "Josh Giddey (ankle) is available for tonight's game vs. the Suns."
Right now, the Bulls are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-39 record in 68 games.
That said, they have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the Suns, the Bulls will visit the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night in California.
Giddey is in his fourth NBA season.