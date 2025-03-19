Fastbreak

ESPN Pundit Was Correct About Chicago Bulls Star Josh Giddey

Brian Windhorst predicted that Josh Giddey would put up good numbers.

Ben Stinar

Mar 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Josh Giddey is in his first year playing for the Chicago Bulls after getting traded (via the Oklahoma City Thunder).

While the Bulls have had a mediocre season, Giddey has been a productive guard.

Before the season began, ESPN's Brian Windhorst made a prediction about Giddey.

Windhorst (via Hoop Collective Podcast on September 3): "For your fantasy teams out there, Josh Giddey might sniff averaging a triple-double this year."

Giddey is currently averaging 13.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 60 games.

He is just 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists away from averaging a triple-double.

In addition, the 22-year-old is on a hot stretch after the All-Star break.

Via Real Sports (on March 8): "Josh Giddey since All-Star break:

22.4 PPG
11.0 RPG
9.0 APG
51/54/85%"

At such a young age, it's very possible that Giddey could end up averaging a triple-double when he hits his prime.

On Wednesday night, he will make his return to the lineup after a three-game absence.

Via The Chicago Bulls: "Josh Giddey (ankle) is available for tonight's game vs. the Suns."

Right now, the Bulls are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-39 record in 68 games.

That said, they have gone 6-4 over their last ten.

Following the Suns, the Bulls will visit the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night in California.

Giddey is in his fourth NBA season.

