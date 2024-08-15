ESPN Reporter Calls Out Los Angeles Lakers For Roster Failures
The Los Angeles Lakers will always be among the most talked about franchises in the NBA.
Right now, they have two of the greatest players of all time in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
However, they have been an up-and-down team since winning the 2020 NBA Championship.
James and Davis recently helped lead Team USA to a Gold medal and were two of the best players on the roster (James won MVP).
Recently, ESPN's Tim Bontemps (via Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective) spoke about the team's failures.
Bontemps: "Maybe the single biggest takeaway for me from this whole tournament is that it showed to me how terribly the Lakers have been run for most of the past several years...The fact that the team has been built so poorly around him and Anthony Davis that they have been an afterthought the vast majority of the run and especially the past few years... With him and AD it remains unfathomable that this team is irrelevant and that's what they are. Is irrelevant."
The season after the Lakers won the title, they lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs to the Phoenix Suns.
In 2022, the Lakers missed the NBA playoffs after making a poor decision to trade for Russell Westbrook.
After missing the playoffs, the Lakers made a run to the Western Conference finals in 2023 (they were swept by the Denver Nuggets).
This past year, the Lakers lost to the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.