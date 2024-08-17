ESPN Reporter Makes Intriguing Statement About NBA Star Zion Williamson
Zion Williamson is one of the best (and most popular) players in the NBA.
The former Duke superstar got off to a slow start to his career due to injuries, but he is coming off a year where he appeared in 72 games (before getting injured in the play-in tournament and missing the playoffs).
He finished the regular season with averages of 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
Recently, ESPN's Tim Bontemps made an intriguing comment about Williamson (via Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective).
Bontemps: "It's also just interesting that Zion played 70 games last year. Didn't really sniff the All-Star team, didn't come close making All-NBA. Just interesting. If you would have said a couple of years ago, well, if Zion plays 70 games, you'd think he'd be in the mix for all of that stuff. He's in a pretty big moment right now."
Williamson was the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after a legendary season with the Blue Devils.
He has played in 184 games over four seasons (and missed the entire 2021-22 season).
The two-time NBA All-Star has yet to appear in an NBA playoff game.
The Pelicans finished last season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They beat the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament but were swept by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.