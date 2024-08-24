ESPN Reporter Makes Blunt James Wiseman Statement
James Wiseman came into the NBA with a lot of hype as a future All-Star.
The Golden State Warriors selected Wiseman with the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
However, the 23-year-old has gotten off to a slow start to his career, and the Warriors traded him during the middle of the 2022-23 season.
Recently, ESPN's Tim Bontemps made a blunt statement about Wiseman (via Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective).
Bontemps: "There was talk at the time about them considering Tyrese Haliburton with this pick. They certainly should have done that. Should have gone in basically any direction but James Wiseman, who has been a bust of pretty epic proportions. Some of it his fault. Some of it not."
The Warriors were in the rare spot of having a roster that featured Hall of Famers Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson (while also having the second pick).
That said, they missed out on a chance to draft a future franchise cornerstone.
Some of the other options would have been 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball and Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton.
Wiseman has played three seasons in the NBA for the Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors.
His career averages are 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 147 games.
Over the offseason, Wiseman signed with the Indiana Pacers.
Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on July 2: "Free agent center James Wiseman has agreed on a two-year contract with the Indiana Pacers, sources tell ESPN. Wiseman was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft."