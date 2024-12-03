ESPN Reporter Makes Blunt Statement About Mavs Star Luka Doncic
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
Luka Doncic returned to the lineup after missing five straight games due to an injury.
Doncic finished with 36 points, seven rebounds, 13 assists and three steals to lead the Mavs to a 137-131 victory.
Before the game, ESPN's Tim MacMahon spoke about Doncic on The Hoop Collective Podcast.
MacMahon before the game: "His right wrist is officially the reason that he hasn't returned yet, but it's not really the reason that he hasn't returned yet... Yes, he had a right wrist injury. I'm not saying he didn't. But this has absolutely been an opportunity for Luka to work on his conditioning, and that has been an issue again."
Doncic is averaging 28.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 15 games.
Despite his big numbers, the superstar forward has been less efficient than in years past.
Even so, his performance against the Trail Blazers is an excellent sign after missing over a week of action.
Via StatMamba: "Luka Doncic tonight:
36 PTS
7 REB
13 AST
He has the 3rd most 35p/10a games in NBA history."
The Mavs are 13-8 in their first 21 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and will resume action on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies in Dallas.