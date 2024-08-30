ESPN Reporter Makes Bold Anthony Edwards Statement
Anthony Edwards is one of the most exciting young stars in the NBA.
He was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of UGA and has already made the All-Star Game in two of his first four seasons.
Over the summer, Edwards grew his profile even more when he led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004 (and won his first Gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris).
Recently, ESPN's Tim MacMahon made a bold statement about Edwards (via The Hoop Collective Podcast).
MacMahon: "We all know how high this podcast as a collective is on ANT, but I don't think any of us would say he is the best player in the NBA right now. I don't know that any of us would say he's a top five player in the NBA right now. He's an ascending superstar."
Brian Windhorst also added: "I'm not sure he was a top-five player on Team USA this year."
Some Timberwolves fans would likely argue that with his performance in the 2024 NBA playoffs, Edwards deserves to be in the conversation of the best five players in the league.
He finished the regular season with outstanding averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Timberwolves were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record (they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals).