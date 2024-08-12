ESPN Reporter Makes Bold Statement About Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum is clearly among the best 15 players in the NBA.
However, there has always been a discussion about just how high he is on the list.
This past season, Tatum proved a lot of doubters wrong by leading the Boston Celtics to their first NBA Championship in 16 years.
Despite his excellent NBA season, Tatum did not get a lot of playing time for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
There had been a lot of discussion over the previous two weeks about Steve Kerr's decision to not play Tatum in two of the team's six games.
Recently, ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon made a bold statement about Tatum (via Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective).
MacMahon: "Jayson Tatum is awesome, but he's not a top-five player in the league. He's not a first-tier superstar. He just isn't."
Celtics fans likely believe that Tatum belongs in the conversation of first-tier superstar, but there is also good reason to say he is just on the outside.
Many players stuck up for Tatum during his limited playing time at the Olympics.
Two-time NBA Champion Quinn Cook sent out a viral post (via X).
Cook wrote (on August 8): "Jayson Tatum will win MVP this season! Three straight All-NBA first teams, winning a gold medal in 2021 while being the 2nd leading scorer on the team and just won his first NBA championship to not playing a minute for team USA 🤔🤔 all the motivation he needs. Look out NBA"