ESPN Reporter Makes Bold Victor Wembanyama Statement
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is one of the most intriguing players heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
He is coming off a fantastic rookie year where he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Recently, ESPN's Tim MacMahon made a bold statement about Wembanyama (via The Hoop Collective Podcast).
MacMahon: "Wembanyama is the most intriguing player maybe in the league. Just because the possibilities seem limitless, we've never seen a guy like this. What's next? Especially now that he is going to have solid point guard play alongside him pretty much all the time. How great can this kid be right now?"
Wembanyama was the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and has been able to live up to the lofty expectations so far.
That said, the Spurs were among the worst teams in the NBA and finished as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
The good news for Spurs fans is that the team added veterans Harrison Barnes and Chris Paul over the offseason.
Paul is one of the best point guards of all time, so he will have the ability to help out Wembanyama in a huge way.
Meanwhile, Barnes is a solid veteran who helped the Golden State Warriors win the 2015 NBA Championship.
The Spurs are also a franchise that has won five NBA Championships since the 1999 season.