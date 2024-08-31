Fastbreak

ESPN Reporter Makes Bold Victor Wembanyama Statement

ESPN's Tim MacMahon made a bold statement about San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

Ben Stinar

Feb 25, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a dunk against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is one of the most intriguing players heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.

He is coming off a fantastic rookie year where he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.

Recently, ESPN's Tim MacMahon made a bold statement about Wembanyama (via The Hoop Collective Podcast).

MacMahon: "Wembanyama is the most intriguing player maybe in the league. Just because the possibilities seem limitless, we've never seen a guy like this. What's next? Especially now that he is going to have solid point guard play alongside him pretty much all the time. How great can this kid be right now?"

Wembanyama was the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and has been able to live up to the lofty expectations so far.

That said, the Spurs were among the worst teams in the NBA and finished as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; France power forward Victor Wembanyama (32) reacts in the first half against the United States in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The good news for Spurs fans is that the team added veterans Harrison Barnes and Chris Paul over the offseason.

Paul is one of the best point guards of all time, so he will have the ability to help out Wembanyama in a huge way.

Meanwhile, Barnes is a solid veteran who helped the Golden State Warriors win the 2015 NBA Championship.

October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3, left) shakes hands with San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1, right) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Spurs are also a franchise that has won five NBA Championships since the 1999 season.

