ESPN Reporter Makes Bold Victor Wembanyama Statement
Victor Wembanyama has caught the attention of every NBA fan in the world.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year is coming off an outstanding season where he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
He also helped lead France to the Silver medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Tim MacMahon made a bold statement about Wembanyama (via Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast).
MacMahon: "He's not the best player in the league right now, but I think he's going to be in the not-too-distant future, and I think he has the chance to be for a long, long time."
While there are a lot of people who likely agree with MacMahon, it will be interesting to see just how soon Wembanyama can be in that conversation.
The Spurs have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season, but they are one of the best franchises in all of sports (over the last 25 years).
Based on his individual play, Wembanyama will have an excellent chance to be an All-Star as soon as next year.
The Spurs signed future Hall of Famer Chris Paul over the offseason, so he will be a huge upgrade in terms of the team's point guard play.
In addition, the organization is known for getting the best out of its big men.
David Robinson and Tim Duncan both spent their entire Hall of Fame careers in San Antonio.