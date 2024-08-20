Fastbreak

ESPN Reporter Makes Bold Victor Wembanyama Statement

ESPN's Tim MacMahon had high praise for San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

Ben Stinar

Dec 23, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich speaks with San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich speaks with San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama has caught the attention of every NBA fan in the world.

The 2024 Rookie of The Year is coming off an outstanding season where he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.

He also helped lead France to the Silver medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; France power forward Victor Wembanyama (32) wears the silver medal after the gold medal basketball game against the United States during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, ESPN's Tim MacMahon made a bold statement about Wembanyama (via Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast).

MacMahon: "He's not the best player in the league right now, but I think he's going to be in the not-too-distant future, and I think he has the chance to be for a long, long time."

While there are a lot of people who likely agree with MacMahon, it will be interesting to see just how soon Wembanyama can be in that conversation.

The Spurs have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season, but they are one of the best franchises in all of sports (over the last 25 years).

Mar 27, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and head coach Gregg Popovich speak during a break in action against the Utah Jazz during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Based on his individual play, Wembanyama will have an excellent chance to be an All-Star as soon as next year.

The Spurs signed future Hall of Famer Chris Paul over the offseason, so he will be a huge upgrade in terms of the team's point guard play.

October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3, left) shakes hands with San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1, right) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In addition, the organization is known for getting the best out of its big men.

David Robinson and Tim Duncan both spent their entire Hall of Fame careers in San Antonio.

