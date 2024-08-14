ESPN Reporter Makes Bold Statement About Victor Wembanyama
The San Antonio Spurs have been unable to make the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five seasons.
That said, they will be one of the most closely watched teams in the league going into the 2024-25 season.
2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama is coming off an excellent season where he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field in 71 games.
Recently, ESPN's Tim MacMahon made a bold statement about Wembanyama (via Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective).
MacMahon: "I'm very excited to watch Victor Wembanyama with highly competent, high IQ point guard play and some decent spacing around him. It wouldn't shock me if he's a first-team All-NBA player this year. It would not shock me at all."
Wembanyama would have to have an even better season (and the Spurs will need to win a lot more games).
That said, a lot of people around the league believe he can be one of the greatest players of all time.
The addition of future Hall of Famer Chris Paul should also give him a big boost.
The Spurs finished last season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They did not have good guard play, which is why Paul should be such a notable addition to the roster.
Since the 1999 season, the Spurs have won five NBA Championships, and they still have legendary head coach Gregg Popovich.