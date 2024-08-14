Fastbreak

ESPN Reporter Makes Bold Statement About Victor Wembanyama

ESPN's Tim MacMahon has high hopes for San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama going into the 2024-25 NBA season.

Ben Stinar

Oct 27, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after dunking during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after dunking during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs have been unable to make the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five seasons.

That said, they will be one of the most closely watched teams in the league going into the 2024-25 season.

2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama is coming off an excellent season where he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field in 71 games.

Victor Wembanyama
Mar 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) pumps his fist during the first half against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, ESPN's Tim MacMahon made a bold statement about Wembanyama (via Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective).

MacMahon: "I'm very excited to watch Victor Wembanyama with highly competent, high IQ point guard play and some decent spacing around him. It wouldn't shock me if he's a first-team All-NBA player this year. It would not shock me at all."

Wembanyama would have to have an even better season (and the Spurs will need to win a lot more games).

That said, a lot of people around the league believe he can be one of the greatest players of all time.

The addition of future Hall of Famer Chris Paul should also give him a big boost.

The Spurs finished last season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.

They did not have good guard play, which is why Paul should be such a notable addition to the roster.

Since the 1999 season, the Spurs have won five NBA Championships, and they still have legendary head coach Gregg Popovich.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.