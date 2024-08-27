ESPN Reporter Reacts To Luka Doncic And Nikola Jokic Rumors
Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic are two of the best seven players in the NBA.
They are notably good friends, which has led people to speculate about them becoming teammates one day.
Recently, ESPN's Tim MacMahon spoke about Doncic and Jokic (via Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective).
MacMahon: "The Nuggets don't have the assets to pull off a blockbuster trade... And the same thing goes the other way for Dallas... For many, many reasons, I would put the likelihood at extremely slim. Having said that, they are really good buddies. When the Nuggets come in town, Joker is over at Luka's house having dinner. And vis-versa when the Mavs go to Denver."
Doncic finished this past year with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games for the Dallas Mavericks.
The five-time NBA All-Star has spent his entire career in Dallas.
Last year, Doncic helped lead the Mavs to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.
On the other hand, Jokic is coming off a year where he won his third MVP.
He finished the season with averages of 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship but lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2024 playoffs.