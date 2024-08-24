ESPN Reporter Slams NBA Star LaMelo Ball
LaMelo Ball has proven that when he is healthy, he can be among the best 20 players in the NBA.
That said, the 23-year-old has struggled with injuries since being drafted with the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Last year, he averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
In a recent episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, ESPN's Tim MacMahon made a bold assessment about Ball.
MacMahon: "LaMelo has as high a ceiling as all but a handful of players in the NBA... I don't know that LaMelo Ball can play winning basketball. I don't know if LaMelo Ball can be the franchise player on a winner. He's got a pretty empty calories game... His efficiency is garbage, his defense is horrific and I don't see a lot of evidence that the guy considers winning to be a priority."
Hornets fans will likely be upset with MacMahon's comments, but he will have a lot to prove over the next few seasons.
Through 184 games, Ball has career averages of 20.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range.
In 2022, Ball made the All-Star Game (he appeared in a career-high 75 games).
The Hornets finished last season as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-51 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs for eight straight seasons.